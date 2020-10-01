Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 971 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $36.97 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -75.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

