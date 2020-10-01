Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Toll Brothers worth $12,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $1,435,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,033.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Wedbush upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

