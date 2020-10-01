Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,519 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Alcoa worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,669,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,609,000 after purchasing an additional 391,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 15,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,889 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,295,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 487,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alcoa by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,694 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

