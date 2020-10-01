Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Medifast worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 83.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,362.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of MED opened at $164.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $184.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. On average, analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

