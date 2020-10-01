Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.16 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Hamilton Lane worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane Inc has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

