Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.44 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,488 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $98,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $8,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,714 shares of company stock worth $43,824,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Shares of INSP opened at $129.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 19.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

