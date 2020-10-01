Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Callaway Golf worth $12,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

NYSE:ELY opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.64.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

