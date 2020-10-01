Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.50 Million Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Calavo Growers worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CVGW opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.74. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $96.72.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVGW shares. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

