Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Tapestry worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 6.2% during the second quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

