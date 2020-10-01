Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.75 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Spectrum Brands worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 43.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 32.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 27.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 262.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 98,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 27.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPB. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of SPB opened at $57.16 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

