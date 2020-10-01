Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $12.79 Million Stake in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 464.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,795 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1life Healthcare were worth $12,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,253 shares of company stock worth $24,619,865 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

ONEM stock opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99. 1life Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.38 million. Equities analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.