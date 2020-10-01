Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.66 Million Investment in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,221,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $281,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $3,413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $286,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

NYSE OVV opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

