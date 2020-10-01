Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,278,442 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,278,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,778,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,891,000 after buying an additional 12,889,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 5,134,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,958,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,396,000 after buying an additional 3,369,791 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 9,864,882 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 2,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,090,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 10,562,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

KOS opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

