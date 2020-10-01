Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 295,324 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of New Residential Investment worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

