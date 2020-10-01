Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 505.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $129.50 on Thursday. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

