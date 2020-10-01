Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of 2U worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,206,000 after buying an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $8,925,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 11.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $33.86 on Thursday. 2U Inc has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

