Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 256,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,102,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,889 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.63. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $155.33.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

