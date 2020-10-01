Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 643,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of South Jersey Industries worth $12,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SJI opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

