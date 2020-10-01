Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,377 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $12,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 160,693 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 592,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 76,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GBT stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

