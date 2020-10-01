Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,231 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.81% of OFG Bancorp worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 158,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 50,354 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi purchased 3,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,074.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar purchased 5,825 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $76,249.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,248 shares of company stock valued at $299,933. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

