Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 313,267 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Verra Mobility worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Equity Advisors LLC DE now owns 24,239,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,482,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,321,000 after purchasing an additional 496,098 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,117,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,723 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,038,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRRM opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRRM. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

