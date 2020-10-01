Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 69,064 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 538,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Citigroup increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE KRG opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.22 million, a P/E ratio of -96.50, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

