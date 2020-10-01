Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,877 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $11,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.09, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $266,915.00. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

