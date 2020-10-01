Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Sonoco Products worth $11,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sonoco Products Co has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

