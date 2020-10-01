Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.48. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 54.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 19.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 145.6% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 73,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $610,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

