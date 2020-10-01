OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,316,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,358,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,466,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 107,434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $703,000.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

