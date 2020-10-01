ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ONEOK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,243,000 after acquiring an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.