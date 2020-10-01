OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.45. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.83.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.