OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 224.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $263,925.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

