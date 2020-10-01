OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of OSI Systems worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 30.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,216,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,116 shares of company stock worth $2,354,708. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $77.61 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

