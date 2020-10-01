Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.28.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.00%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

