Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $682,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,845 shares of company stock worth $13,515,864 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

