Palamina (CVE:PA) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Palamina (CVE:PA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.30. Palamina shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Palamina Company Profile (CVE:PA)

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gaban, Coasa, Orco, Cori, Bendi gold projects located at south-eastern Peru; the Tinka iron oxide copper-gold project covering an area of 3,300 hectares located in southern Peru; and the El Santuario property covering an area of 1,372 hectares located in the Cardonal district, Hidalgo State, Mexico.

