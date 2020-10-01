PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB lowered shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.16.

NYSE:PBF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O purchased 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 428,500 shares of company stock worth $3,061,640. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $88,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $111,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $115,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

