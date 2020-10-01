PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $97,514. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 169,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.