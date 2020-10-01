PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 55.5% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 218,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 77,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PCSB Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCSB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PCSB Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

PCSB opened at $12.07 on Thursday. PCSB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $202.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

