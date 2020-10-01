Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Shares Gap Up to $1.22

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.74. Pedevco shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 328,404 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pedevco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Pedevco worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pedevco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

