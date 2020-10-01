Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.53

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.53 and last traded at $100.07, with a volume of 447396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 771,287 shares of company stock worth $62,481,171 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Peloton by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,557,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

