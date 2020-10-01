Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,583 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 22,609 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Perficient worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,513 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period.

Get Perficient alerts:

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.