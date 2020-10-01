Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.02

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $0.85. Performant Financial shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 11,056 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.33.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,545,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,667 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 219,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

