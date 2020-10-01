PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.21% of PGT Innovations worth $57,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,219,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGTI opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PGT Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. Research analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

