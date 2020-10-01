Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of APG opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. Phoenix Tree has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Grunau acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,849.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

