Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $37.00

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $29.45. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 80,842 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on PLL shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $193.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498,259 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. Piedmont Lithium accounts for about 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 6.03% of Piedmont Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.