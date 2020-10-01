Piper Sandler Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $60.50

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $60.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

In other news, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 125,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

