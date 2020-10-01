PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

