Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $54,000 in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.26.

OVV opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

