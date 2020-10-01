Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

