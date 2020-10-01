Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Corp Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.