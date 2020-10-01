Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Shares Down 11.1%

Radient Technologies Inc (CVE:RTI)’s stock price fell 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 150,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 437,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.95. The company has a market cap of $50.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Radient Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.