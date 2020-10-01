Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.36.

RC stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $614.58 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 529,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 37.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after acquiring an additional 462,012 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ready Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 849,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

